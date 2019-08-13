scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Deaf-dumb minor seven months pregnant after being raped for months in Muzaffarnagar, accused held

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A fifteen-year-old deaf and dumb girl was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old neighbour in Wajidpur village of Jansath tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.The arrested accused, identified as Rajpal Saini, raped the minor girl over a period of several months, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma. A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said. The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy, he added.Meanwhile, irate villagers protested and demanded strict action against the accused. PTI CORR RCJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos