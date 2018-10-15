Dealers in national capital to shut petrol pumps on Oct 22

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) Monday said all 400-odd petrol pumps in the national capital will remain closed on October 22 in protest against the Delhi government's refusal to cut VAT on petrol and diesel. "There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked CNG pumps with them. Both will remain closed in protest from 6.00 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5.00 am on October 23, 2018," the association said in a statement here. It said the Union government on October 4 slashed the petrol and diesel price by Rs 2.50 by reducing excise duty and asking state-owned oil firms to bear subsidy. This was matched by several states which reduced local sales tax or VAT. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which border the national capital, have reduced VAT, the association said. "But Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh." In comparison to Delhi, petrol in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is cheaper by Rs 2.59 and Rs 1.95 per litre, respectively. Diesel in these two states is cheaper by Rs 2.02 and Rs 1.72 per litre, respectively. "Because of high price in Delhi and low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales," it said. PTI ANZ RAMRAMRAM