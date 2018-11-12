Deals worth USD 21.2 bn signed at China's air show

By K J M Varma Beijing, Nov 12 (PTI) China's just-concluded air show in Zhuhai city, where it displayed a host of its latest weaponry, witnessed the signing of deals worth over USD 21.2 billion, official media reported on Monday.The six-day 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) concluded in the southern Guangdong province's Zhuhai city on Sunday.China displayed a host of its latest tactical weapons including a new intelligence radar, anti-ship missile as well as an unmanned missile boat at the air show.During the exhibition, in which deals worth over USD 21.2 billion were signed, 239 aircraft were traded, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted organisers as saying.A total of 770 firms, including Boeing and Airbus, from 43 countries and regions participated in the event.The audience number reached about 450,000 including about 150,000 professional audience members, the report said.The event had an indoor and outdoor exhibition area in which 146 aircraft from home and abroad were displayed, the report said.At the air show, China unveiled new weapon systems like the export versions of the 609-intelligence radar and CM 401 anti-ship missile, which are serving in the People's Liberation Army (PLA).Official media reported that a Chinese firm has also unveiled its unmanned boat with reconnaissance and attack capabilities, which is the first of its kind in China.The 609-intelligence radar is able to detect long-range early warning of stealth aircraft such as the US F-35, tactical ballistic missiles, and targets close to space, according to its developer, the 14th Institute of the China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC).Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping told that the 609 radar was an important part of China's comprehensive anti-stealth and anti-ballistic missile systems, which could be integrated into the PLA's air and sea combat systems to form a powerful air-to-air and air-to-sea defence network.The CM-401 system is an anti-ship ballistic missile modified from a tactical missile defence system, he said."It is able to destroy fixed targets on land or moving targets on sea, including medium-to-large warships," Song said.China unveiled its new-generation stealth combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) stated to be the most advanced drone it has so far developed.Shi Wen, the chief engineer and designer of China's Caihong CH-7, claimed that the drone in many areas is much better than the US-made RQ-170, and quite close to the RQ-180. PTI KJV CPS AKJ CPS