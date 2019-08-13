Dealshare crosses one million order-mark within a year

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Jaipur-based e-commerce startup DealShare on Tuesday said it has crossed over one million orders within first year of its existence. Within first year of its existence, the company has furnished over 1 million orders where 80 per cent of orders have come from tier 2 cities and mainly average and middle-income groups, the company said in a release here."People are showing a good response on our platform. We are helping small merchants, manufacturers, businessmen earn and gain popularity and are also focusing on offering discounts when one buys together with friends," Vineet Rao, founder and CEO of the company, said in the release.The startup motivates users to buy in groups and also promotes sharing the product offers with friends and family members, he added. PTI SDA BALBAL