Death of tractor driver: Cong, BJP MLAs call off hunger strike after govt assurance

(Eds: Updating with MLAs calling off hunger strike) Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) A hunger strike by a Congress and a BJP MLA protesting the death of a tractor driver under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Tonk district was called off Monday evening following the state government assured that their demands will be fulfilled.The two legislators were on hunger strike since Saturday.The driver was reportedly transporting gravel and bajri illegally last Tuesday night when police chased him in Laxmipura.Tonk Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat claimed that the driver jumped from the moving tractor and died when the police tried to stop it. However, the driver's family members accused the police of beating him which led to his death.The body was kept at the dharna site in a freezer and nearly 250-300 people were present at the spot.State Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena visited the family members of the driver and held talks with the agitating leaders."I visited the house of the victim and spoke to the agitators at the dharna site and apprised them that the government is ready to meet the demands. The main issue was of a government job to a family member and it was assured by the government," the minister told PTI."Family members of the victim and the agitators were satisfied with the government's response and the hunger strike was called off," he said.Congress MLA and ex-DGP Harish Meena, and BJP legislator Gopi Chand Meena were demanding a government job to the next of the kin of the driver, Rs 25 lakh compensation, suspension of the accused policemen and registration of a murder case against them and a CID probe into the matter.Harish Meena, who represents Deoli-Uniara segment of Tonk district in the Assembly, began a sit-in at Nagar fort and he was later joined by the BJP MLA from Jahazpur (Bhilwara). They converted their dharna into an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday when their demands were not met.Tonk Collector R C Dhenwal said a compensation of Rs 13 lakh will be given to the family, action will be taken against the guilty policemen and a CID probe into the matter will be ordered."Post-mortem will be conducted by a medical board tomorrow," the collector added. PTI SDA NSDNSD