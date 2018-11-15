Death of woman inmate: Trial of six jail staff begins

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) The trial of Byculla Jail's six staff members, who allegedly beat a woman inmate to death for a trivial reason, began before a special court here on Thursday.Manjula Shetye (45), who was serving a life sentence, died at a hospital here on June 23 last year after she was allegedly beaten up by jail staff for failing to account for two eggs and five loaves of bread which she was supposed to distribute to others.Special public prosecutor Vidya Kasle examined the prosecution's first witness, a person who had made a map of the jail for the purpose of investigation. The witness explained the jail's lay-out during his testimony.Defence lawyers prayed to the court that they be allowed to visit the jail before cross-examining him.Additional sessions judge Shayana Patil said they should approach the jail superintendent for permission and then adjourned the hearing to November 28.The incident had came to light when another inmate lodged a complaint, following which then jailer Manisha Pokharkar and constables Bindu Naikade, Waseema Shaikh, Shital Shegaonkar, Surekha Gulve and Aarti Shingne were arrested. PTI AVI KRK NSD