Death toll in Bihar flood mounts to 130; flood waters in Assam recede

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Three more persons died due to floods in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total to 130 in the state so far, even as the situation in Assam showed signs of improvement with the water level in all major rivers receding.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast enhanced rainfall activity in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan region from July 31 to August 2.The weather office said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana in next three-four days.Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat till Wednesday, it added.The death toll in the Bihar floods soared to 130, with reports of three more deaths in the state. The deluge was caused earlier this month by torrential rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal.Two casualties were reported from Darbhanga and one death was reported from Supaul. Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity and 88.46 lakh people affected.According to Water Resources Department daily bulletin, five rivers- Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi- are flowing above their danger level atnine places in Bihar.As per the IMD forecast, light rainfall is expected in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar till Wednesday.The situation in Assam, where 86 people have died in the current wave of deluge so far, improved considerably in Tuesday.The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 864 villages of 13 districts are now affected by floods. Altogether 417 relief camps are operational with 30,925 inmates, it said.Thought the water level has started receding, the rivers still flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiara at Karimganj.Delhi is in for another spell of rains which will reduce the rainfall deficiency and keep the mercury within comfortable levels, the weather department said on Tuesday.Patchy rains for short durations are likely in the national capital on Wednesday. Moderate showers are expected on Thursday and Friday. On and off rain will continue till August 5, the weather office said.The mercury in most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh regions, including Srinagar, continued its upward trend on Tuesday, even as Jammu recorded a marginal dip in the day temperature due to overnight rainfall. The Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rain over most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday. It issued a yellow weather warning, indicating least danger, for Jammu.The weatherman has forecast fairly widespread rains or thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir divisions from July 31 to August 2 and isolated to scattered rains in Ladakh region till Wednesday.The maximum temperatures were recorded near the normal across Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday. Chandigarh received light rain and recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius.Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the two states on Thursday and Friday, according to the Met department forecast.The maximum temperatures fell by three to four notches as many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla, Kufri and Dharamshala, received rain on Tuesday.Sujanpur Tihra received the highest rain at 37 mm, followed by Sundernagar at 36 mm, Amb at 29 mm, Dharamshala and Mandi at 18 mm each, Fagu at 13 mm, Shimla at 10 mm, Kufri at 6 mm and Una at 4 mm, the weatherman said.The state is likely to witness heavy rain on Wednesday. Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, with Met office predicting "widespread" rainfall across the state till Saturday.Dharampur taluka in Valsad district received the highest of 288 mm rainfall during this period, while 12 talukas received 101-150 mm rainfall. As many as 34 talukas have received 50-100 mm rainfall.Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were put on stand-by in various districts in north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra.The IMD forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat till Saturday.In Maharashtra, five dams in the north and western regions released water after heavy rains in the catchment areas. A warning was issued to villages on the banks of the Mutha and Godavari rivers as their levels were likely to rise as a result.The release of water will help the arid regions of south-central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada, an official said.The Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm and Santacruz 25.5 mm on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said suburbs in easter Mumbai recorded 44 mm rainfall and the western suburbs 35 mm.Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune had received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24. PTI TEAM IJT