Death toll rises to 3 in Kanpur hooch tragedy 7:01 PM (2 hours ago) https://mail.google.com'

Kanpur, Mar 11 (PTI) The death toll in spurious liquor tragedy here rose to three on Monday with one more person dying at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, an official said. The deceased was identified as Bhola Nath Paswan (58) of Khadri village in Ghatampur, said District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant. On Saturday, two people died and as many were critical after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor at a marriage function in Bhitargaav village. Paswan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night. Pant said the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) was asked to conduct an inquiry in the case and submit a report within 15 days. On Sunday night, a massive operation against hooch manufacturers, traders and suppliers was carried out by police in the suburban pockets, the DM said. Ghatampur's Station House Officer (SHO) Janardan Pratap Singh, Saar police post in-charge Devendra Singh and a constable have also been placed under suspension for their alleged negligence, said SSP Anant Dev Tewari. PTI COR SAB SNESNE