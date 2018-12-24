Debby Ryan and Josh Dun engaged

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Actor Debby Ryan is engaged to boyfriend Josh Dun. The 25-year-old actor, known for her past main role on the Disney Channel series "Jessie" and current leading role on Netflix's "Insatiable", is set to tie the knot with the "Twenty One Pilots" drummer, 30, after dating him on and off since 2013.Dun posted on his Instagram page this weekend photos of him proposing to Ryan and pictures of her diamond engagement ring."I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby.""I said yes. Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes," Ryan tweeted. She also shared the musician's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Prince of my life".Ryan and Dun began dating in 2013. They reportedly broke up about a year later, then sparked reconciliation rumours in late 2016. By 2018, their reunion was confirmed on social media. PTI SHDSHD