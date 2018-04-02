Debjani Ghosh assumes charge as Nasscom President

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Nasscom today said former Intel executive Debjani Ghosh has taken over as the President of the IT industry association.

She succeeds R Chandrashekhar, who is leaving office upon the completion of his term.

"We are amidst exponential shifts that require exponential change - across businesses, skilling, building innovative solutions with disruptive technologies, connecting the ecosystem of start-ups with that of enterprises, and leveraging technology for social impact," Ghosh said.

She further said: "I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders for more milestones for the industry, which reigns as a frontrunner in todays era of digital globalisation".

Ghosh takes office at a time when the Indian IT-BPM industry, currently a USD 167 billion sector, is playing a leading role in digital transformation of various industries across countries. PTI SR SA