Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

Muzaffarnagar, April 22 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in a village in Shamli district, police said Monday. Rajender, 50, had taken a loan from a cooperative society and was finding it difficult to repay it, according to village head Bijender Kumar. Rajender consumed poison yesterday and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for postmortem, police added. PTI CORR DVDV

