Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Singhpur village in Bisanda here after failing to repay his loans, police said on Friday. Rambhavan hanged from a tree in his field on Thursday night, they said. The family members of the farmer said he was upset as he could not repay over Rs 1 lakh loan he had taken from a bank and Rs 1.25 lakh borrowed from local lenders. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.