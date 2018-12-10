Debt-ridden potato farmer in UP allegedly commits suicide

Kannauj (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A potato farmer, who had a debt of over Rs 3 lakh, allegedly committed suicide in UP's Kannauj by hanging himself, police said Monday.The incident happened in Siyarmau village in Jasoda area of the district Sunday.Police said 50-year-old Subhash Pal had loans of over Rs 3 lakh. In his suicide note, Pal stated that he had 16 bigha of land and his potato crop was damaged due to which he could not repay his loan.He named the district magistrate in the suicide note.Soon after the incident, district administration officials visited the farmer's house and condoled his death. They also assured the family members of all possible help.Last year, Yogi Adityanath's government in the state announced a Rs 32,000 crore scheme to waive farm loans of small and marginal farmers. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM