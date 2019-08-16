Debutant Antar's Chronicles of the Mortal Vishnu sold 3500 copies in 100 days!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A debut mythological fantasy fiction titled, CHRONICLES OF THE MORTAL VISHNU by author Antar Atreya was launched on 5th May, 2019 in Delhi. The book had opened to rave reviews from readers and had garnered 4.4 average ratings on Amazon. The book has been described by readers as must read, epic fantasy and a visualizing narrative style. This mythological fantasy in which author Antar had created his own Fantasy Universe has also been praised by leading newspapers nationwide.Inspired by the teachings of ancient Hindu texts and by movies like Baahubali and 300, this book is indeed a new kind of epic in India. The story is set in the next Treta Yuga with fresh characters and a never -told-before like story. Although most Indian mythology books are re-telling but this epic has a story that is very unique and potent. With many larger-than-life scenes, the book has hooked readers into it.In just 3 months of its release the book has sold a total of 3500 copies which is a rare feat for a debut author in Indian fiction industry. Belonging from the state of Assam, author Antar with his book and numerous media mentions nationwide is indeed the first ever celebrated English language author from Assam. PWRPWR