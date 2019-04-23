Debutants from Cong and AAP up against BJP's incumbent in south Delhi LS seat

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The south Delhi Lok Sabha seat will see two debutants from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress locking horns with sitting MP and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. While the Congress has fielded Olympian Vijender Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Raghav Chadha for the seat. Bidhuri had defeated AAP candidate Colonel Devinder Sehrawat by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes in 2014. In 2009, the Congress' Ramesh Kumar had won the seat defeating Bidhuri. Veteran BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Madan Lal Khurana have won from the seat in previous years. PTI SLB SLB INDIND