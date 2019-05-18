Deceased policeman's colleagues pitch in for daughter's wedding

Mathura, May 18 (PTI) A policeman's colleagues here pitched in to ensure the marriage of his daughter, less than a month after he was killed in the line of duty. Head constable Vishwanath Singh Chauhan, posted at Jait Police outpost, was hit by a truck, while chasing a criminal on April 23, said City SP Rajesh Kumar Singh. Chauhan had died on the spot. Chauhan's daughter Preeti was scheduled to marry on May 17. "We were worried about Preeti's marriage, which was slated on May 17," said Manveer Singh Chauhan, a close relative of the family. However, the district police department collected voluntary contributions to the tune of Rs 6.21 lakh and handed the sum to the Chauhan family for the wedding.Preeti married Engineer Umesh Pal, son of constable (PAC) Veer Pal, in a low-key ceremony on the pre-scheduled date, said Manveer. PTI CORR INDIND