Decision on alliance with AAP likely to be taken by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday: Chako

New Delhi, March 26 (PTI) The decision on a proposed alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is "likely" to be taken on Wednesday by party president Rahul Gandhi, a senior party leader said.The AICC incharge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko on Tuesday said detailed discussions on the issue have taken place with the Congress president, who is currently in Rajasthan and his final word on the decision is awaited."He (Rahul) will return very late tonight. So, may be tomorrow he will tell us what to do. It (the decision on alliance) is likely tomorrow," Chacko told PTI. Rahul had met the Delhi Congress leaders including its president Sheila Dikshit and Chacko on Monday and discussed the issue.Dikshit at a press conference on Tuesday, parried questions on alliance with the AAP."You will be informed when it happens," she said.Dikshit who leads a section of her party leaders opposing alliance with AAP stopped short of voicing her stand. The leaders of Delhi Congress are divided over the issue with Dikshit, three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, and Rajesh Lilolthia and two former presidents of the unit Yoganand Shastri and JP Agarwal, opposing the alliance as it may hurt the party's interests in the long run.However, the other side including Chacko, and former Delhi Congress presidents Ajay Maken, Tajdar Babar, Subhash Chopra, and Arvinder Singh Lovely favour a pre-poll tie-up with the AAP, citing the rationale to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.