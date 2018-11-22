Decision to dissolve JK assembly 'unconstitutional,unethical'; murder of democracy: Manish Tewari

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Terming the decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as "unconstitutional, immoral and unethical", Congress leader Manish Tewari Thursday said it was a "murder of democracy". Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at Governor Satyapal Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly, saying that parliamentary democracy was standing on its head. "As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly!" he tweeted. "The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K governor," Chidambaram added.Tewari said that after the PDP, the NC and the Congress staked claim to form government, the governor's decision to dissolve the assembly without giving them a chance to form government and prove a majority "is murder of democracy and must be challenged"."Decision of J&K governor is unconstitutional. After 03 parties NC-PDP-INC staked claim to form govt without giving them a chance to form govt & prove majority to dissolve assembly is MURDER OF DEMOCRACY. MUST BE CHALLENGED IN COURT," he tweeted."Dissolution of assembly in this manner is unconstitutional, immoral and unethical. A dangerous harbinger of things to come. Thank God founding fathers were wise enough not to provide for president's rule at Centre? Shudder to think what could have happened when BJP looses 2019," he also tweeted.The Congress leader also challenged the BJP to name even one leader martyred in the fight against terror, after it accused the Congress, the National Conference, and J&K People's Democratic Party of being "terror friendly"."INC-NC-PDP are terror friendly and BJP is anti- terrorist? WHAT SANCTIMONIOUS HUMBUG. Challenge BJP to name even one leader of consequence martyred in fight against terror anywhere in India and I can name 500 Congress leaders of STANDING . I am sure NC and PDP too can," he tweeted. PTI SKC AAR