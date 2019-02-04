Decision to extradite Mallya shows Modi govt delivering on its promise: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The BJP Monday said the UK government's decision to extradite Vijay Mallya, who is accused of defrauding banks in India, underlines the Modi government's commitment to ensure that every rupee looted of the public money is returned to the exchequer and the guilty brought to book. The extradition of Mallya has been approved by UK Home Secretary, in a major blow to the liquor baron and boosting India's efforts to bring back the fugitive businessman."The extradition order is a result of persistent efforts by Indian authorities to ensure that fugitives like Vijay Mallya who fled the country after defrauding banks is brought to justice. It shows the Modi government's commitment to ensure that every rupee of the public money looted is returned to exchequer and the guilty brought to book," BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said.BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the Modi government is delivering on its promise thatthose who looted public money will be brought to book."This government is consistently delivering on the promise to ensure that probe agencies can investigate the accused and work towards taking the cases of scams and frauds to the logical conclusion," Kohli said.Rao also took a dig at the Congress, alleging that Mallya is a "text book case of corruption" under its government when the "cronies" of the Gandhi family were extended huge loans through a "distorted Congress process" of sanctioning loans. "Through a combination of legislative measures and legal processes, the government has forced Mallya to face legal action under Indian law," Rao said.PTI KR CK