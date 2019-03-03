Decks cleared for 306 infrastructure projects in JK

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) A high-powered committee has approved funding of 306 fresh projects involving an investment of Rs 1,241.65 crore, an official spokesman said Sunday.The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Navin K Chaudhary, cleared these projects, which included 224 projects of Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) costing Rs 704.17 crore, the spokesman said.He said the committee has in its seven meetings till date approved 2,512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6,565.13 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDFC).The panel was constituted by Jammu and Kashmir administration for clearing languishing and key infrastructure projects for expeditious completion.The projects approved for funding at the seventh meeting on Saturday include one project of Ladakh Affairs Department costing Rs 200 crore and16 projects of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department at an investment of Rs 72.85 crore, the official said.The other projects approved for funding included three projects of Industries and Commerce department costing Rs 110 crore, two projects of Youth Services and Sports department worth Rs 72.31 crore, seven projects of Horticulture department costing Rs 30.35 crore and four projects of Estates Department costing Rs 25.37 crore.Besides, three projects of Home department costing Rs 16.24 crore, 44 projects of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department costing Rs seven crore, one project of Agriculture Production department costing Rs 2.35 crore and one project of Tourism Department costing Rs 0.97 crore were also approved by the panel."All the projects funded through JKIDFC will be geo-tagged and photographs of each project will be uploaded by the concerned Departments on their official websites for the purpose of public scrutiny."An online transparent payment mechanism is also being developed by JKIDFC to ensure smooth execution of the projects," the principal secretary said.Chaudhary also said the projects which could not be considered in the meeting due to procedural lacunas, would be taken up in the next meeting, provided all the formalities are completed by the concerned Administrative departments. PTI TAS BALBAL