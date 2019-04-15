Declare public holiday on Good Friday in two UTs: HC

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Observing that Good Friday wascommemorated by all communities and Easter eggs and chocolatesenjoyed by all, the Bombay High Court Monday directed thatthe day be declared as an official public holiday in the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and JusticeN M Jamdar directed the administration of the two UnionTerritories (UTs) to declare Friday, April 19, a public holiday.The administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Damanand Diu had earlier issued a notification marking Good Fridayas an optional holiday at government offices.The Christian community from the UTs approached theHC earlier this month with a public interest litigation (PIL)challenging the notification.Their counsel Harish Jagtiani argued that while theChristian population in these UTs accounted for just 2 percent of the total population, the "principles of secularism"mandated that one consider the "sentiments of the minoritycommunity and not the numbers".The petitioners said in the plea that this was the"first instance" in the history of UTs that Good Friday hadnot been notified as a public holiday."Ever since these territories came under the IndianUnion, it (Good Friday) has always been declared as a publicholiday considering that many Christians are residing in farflung areas of these UTs," the plea read.Advocate S S Deshmukh, who appeared for theadministration of the UTs, told the court that the centralgovernment rules permitted the administrator to notify a totalof 17 days in the year as public holidays.Such list had already been exhausted and hence, GoodFriday had been declared as an optional holiday instead of agazetted public holiday this year, Deshmukh said.The bench, however, noted that people of "all castes,communities, and creed" commemorated Good Friday andcelebrated Easter and Christmas. And keeping in mind the sentiments of the Christian community, Good Friday must be declared a public holiday, it noted."Christmas is celebrated with much bonhomie by allcommunities. People of all castes, creed and communitiescommemorate Good Friday... And chocolate bunnies and Eastereggs are eaten and enjoyed by all," the bench said."Considering the importance of Good Friday for thecommunity (Christians), the administrator to declare it as apublic holiday," it said while disposing of the petition.Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of JesusChrist. It is followed by the celebration of Easter Sunday,commemorating the resurrection of Christ. PTI AYARSY DPB