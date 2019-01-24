Decoding the Valentine's Day Trends

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, January 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Giftease.com, India's leading online gifting portal shares insights on current trends in Valentine's DayIt's that time of the year when love is in the air and people have started planning for the V-Day. With Valentine's Day around the corner, Giftease, a leading player in the online gifting space reveals some fascinating facts about V-Day celebrations in India.An online survey by Giftease, conducted pan India basis in the age group of 18 to 45 years, throws a light on the ideas, behavior and gifting patterns that are expected this Valentine's Day.Almost, 47% of respondents stated their intent to celebrate Valentine's Day is with their valentine, with 16% not planning to celebrate at all, 10% with their friends, and almost 6% looking forward to their first date this Valentine's Day.While V-Day is seemingly more popular amongst women, the survey reveals that on an average, people plan to spend between Rs.500 to Rs.1,500 this Valentine's.In recent times, personalized gifts have become the most popular gift item for Valentine's Day with chocolates being the second. The other two most preferred gift items are accessories and experiential gifts such as holiday trips/dinner-food/movie/spa/romantic dinner etc.Around 40% people feel that it is very important to receive a gift on Valentine's Day. Around 20% people begin the V-Day planning a month ago, whereas almost 30% people start planning a week before Valentine's Day. Expectedly, more than 50% of them take to online shopping for selecting their V-Day gifts.Tapas Lenka, CEO, Giftease.com talks about how the brand is gearing up for a successful Valentine's Day, " Valentine's Day is one of the busiest time of the year for us, in terms of traffic and sales, and hence, we decided to do a study on the behavioral patterns expected this year. Valentine's Day celebrations are no longer just a Metro phenomenon; it has taken root even in the Tier II and Tier III cities. While, flowers and chocolates have been all-time favorites, there is a tremendous growth in the personalized and quirky gift categories. Keeping this in mind, we have created a handpicked catalogue of diverse Valentine's products and we look forward to an exciting Valentine's Day this year!"About Giftease.com:Giftease was incorporated in February 2012 and the website was launched in May 2013. Giftease aims to be an online gifting specialist that makes giving gifts as delightful as receiving them. Based out of Pune, Giftease operates www.giftease.com, which offers handpicked choices across a wide range of categories including Personalized Products, Gift Cards, Flowers, Chocolates, Home and Lifestyle and more.Giftease.com offers a unique gifting experience, through a curated product catalogue, and recommendations for finding the perfect gift fast, fixed date delivery, choice of exquisite gift-wrapping options, gift exchanges, and much more to make the experience fun and special. Giftease.com currently delivers to over 20,000 locations across India, and this reach is expanding continually.Source: Giftease Technologies Pvt Ltd PWRPWR