Decomposed body of Afghan national found

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The decomposed body of an Afghan national was found at his rented flat in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Sultani Naseer, they said. On December 13, one Gurpreet informed the Lajpat Nagar police station that his tenant died at his house, police said. On reaching the spot, police found that the man was lying dead on a sofa and the body was in a decomposed condition, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of police (southeast), said. Police suspect that the victim may have died some five to six days ago, he said. No apparent injury was found on the body. The house also seemed in normal condition, he said. On investigation, the police learnt that the house was taken on rent by one Abdul Rehman Noori, an Afghan national. He had been residing there since November 23. The officer said on December 6, Sultani joined Noori. The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary and the Afghan embassy has been informed about the matter, police added.PTI AMP SLB SRY