Decomposed body of class 11 student found in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, May 9 (PTI) The decomposed body of a class 11 student, who had gone missing from his home last week, was found in a nearby forest, police said Thursday. According to police, 17-year-old Budhiprakash Mali, a resident of Rampura Kunda village in Baran district, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body was spotted lying under a tree by a local shepherd on Wednesday, Nahargarh SHO Dalpat Singh said. The boy had left home after lunch on May 4 and did not return following which his parents lodged a complaint with police, he said. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC, the SHO added.