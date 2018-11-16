Decomposed body of woman found in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman, which was lying for four days near a slum in Moti Bagh here, has been recovered Friday, a police official said. A passerby spotted the body and immediately informed police, he said. "The decomposed body of a woman aged between 30 and 35 years was found near shanties at Moti Bagh area," the official said. The deceased has not been identified yet, he said, adding that police are scanning through profiles of missing women and trying to identify the body. Once the deceased has been identified, the body will be sent for postmortem, he said. Police suspect that the woman was strangled to death, the official added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE