Decomposed body of woman found in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A decomposed body of a woman, suspected to have been killed two months ago, was found stuffed inside a box in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area Tuesday, police said.The victim, identified as Nirmala, is in her mid-30s, they said.According to a senior police officer, the victim's husband Santosh, a daily wager, is absconding and is the prime suspect in the case.The body was found inside a flat in Geeta Saran Colony, he said.Sultan, the owner of the building, told police said that around two months ago, Santosh had said he was going to Bihar and that his wife had already left but would return within 15 days. He said that the two were never seen after that, the officer said.The body has been sent for postmortem and police were on the lookout for Santosh, he added.