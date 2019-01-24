Decongestion plan for Delhi: Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 2,820-cr road project on Jan 26

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari will on January 26 lay the foundation stone for Rs 2,820-crore highway corridor project that will link Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) junction on Baghpat road, the government said on Thursday.The high-speed signal-free 31.3 km corridor from Akshardham to Saharanpur bypass is expected to contribute to decongestion and considerable reduction in pollution levels in Delhi NCR.Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for "the development of a six-lane, access controlled corridor from Akshardham in east Delhi to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road on the 26th of January," the road ministry said in a statement.The alignment of the road will be from Akshardham - Geeta Colony - Shastri Park - Khazuri Khas-Delhi/UP border-Mandola-EPE Intersection, it said.It will be developed in two packages - first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border to EPE Intersection. There will be a 19 km elevated section. "The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,820 crore. The project includes construction of 3+3 lane service roads on either side of the highway, eight new underpasses, seven ramps connecting major roads, 15 major junctions, 34 minor junctions, and over-bridges at Delhi-Shahdara, New Delhi-Anand Vihar railway lines and Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line," it said. Gadkari will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. NAM MKJMKJ