Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies, cyclone 'Vayu' may hit Gujarat coast Thursday: IMD

(Eds: Updating copy ) New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.Cyclone 'Vayu' is further likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said in a bulletin."It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13," the bulletin said.In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said,"Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra Coasts and northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea."The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning.It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal. "Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people. PTI PR IJT