Deepak Fertilisers Q4 profit up 19 pc to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation has posted a 19 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 37.90 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,916.33 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,256.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On an annual basis, net profit increased to Rs 162.67 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 154.31 crore in the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 6,085.63 crore from Rs 4,393.98 crore during the period under review.