Deepender Singh Hooda files nomination from Rohtak

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader and sitting MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda Monday filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha polls, with the three-time parliamentarian declaring his own moveable assets worth over Rs 8.30 crore.Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, filed his nomination papers for the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat before the returning officer at Rohtak.He was accompanied by his mother Asha Hooda and wife Shweta Mirdha.Deepender Singh Hooda's father, who is a sitting Congress MLA, is also contesting the general elections and the party has fielded him from Sonipat.Among others, Deepender Singh Hooda will be facing ruling BJP's Arvind Sharma in the contest from Rohtak.As per the affidavit filed before the returning officer, the total value of moveable assets declared by Deepender Singh Hooda (41) is over Rs 8.30 crore, which have almost doubled from Rs 4.44 crore in 2014.The value of moveable assets of his wife is around Rs 5.25 crore as against Rs 2.62 crore five years back.However, the value of immoveable assets of the Congress MP have registered a slight fall from nearly Rs 11.77 crore five years ago to Rs 10.32 crore now, while the corresponding figures of his spouse for the same period are Rs 17 crore and Rs 20.84 crore, respectively.The couple also either own or have a share in piece of agricultural land in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.The parliamentarian's liabilities stand at Rs 18.46 lakh, while these are Rs 2 crore for his wife who has taken a loan of this amount from her husband, as per the affidavit given by the MP.Deepender Singh Hooda's income in financial year 2017-18 from various sources was Rs 3.69 crore as against Rs 11.65 lakh of his wife who is self employed.The Congress leader's cash in hand was Rs 13,45,284, while that of his wife was Rs 1,12,500.The combined value of the jewellery, mostly gold, possessed by the couple was nearly Rs 1.60 crore.As per the affidavit, Deepender Singh Hooda, who owns a Ford Endeavour SUV, did his schooling from Mayo College, Ajmer and DPS at R K Puram, Delhi, B Tech from MDU, Rohtak and MBA from Kelly School of Business, Indiana University, US (in 2003).Meanwhile, BJP candidate Arvind Sharma (56), who recently joined the saffron party, also filed his nomination papers from Rohtak constituency.Sharma, a dental surgeon, declared the value of his moveable assets at around Rs 1.41 crore, while his wife Rita Sharma's assets were pegged at around Rs 1.39 crore.The liabilities of Sharma stand at over Rs 90 lakh, while that of his wife at nearly Rs 77 lakh. PTI SUN VSD KJKJ