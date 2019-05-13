Deepika Padukone enters into partnership with Epigamia

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Drums Food International, the parent company of fresh FMCG brand Epigamia, Monday announced a multi-crore strategic partnership with Deepika Padukone, which includes an investment from the Bollywood actress. The company, however, did not elaborate the funding amount. "This investment is an extension of the recently closed series C round of funding led by Verlinvest, a Belgium-based consumer-focused investment firm, Danone Manifesto Ventures, the venture investment arm of one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, and DSG Consumer Partners, an Asia focused VC (venture capital) fund," Drums Food International said in a statement. Brand Epigamia, on the back of the capital raised and the strategic partnership with Deepika, will now look to expand into new products and enter new cities, it added. Launched in June 2015, Epigamia is currently available in 20 stock keeping units (SKUs) under greek yogurt, artisanal curd, snack pack, MishtiDoi and smoothies. The brand retails across approximately 10,000 touch points, including modern trade chains, e-commerce and general trade retailers. PTI SVK SHW RVKRVK