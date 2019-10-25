Deepika Padukone to portray Draupadi in her next production

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Deepika Padukone will play the central role of Draupadi in a retelling of the epic story of Mahabharat from the female perspective.Deepika, who recently turned producer with her upcoming movie "Chhapaak", will produce the film in collaboration with Madhu Mantena.The story will be told from Draupadi's eyes and it will give a fresh take to the story that the world is aware of."I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of lifes lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. "Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika said in a statement.Mantena hailed Draupadi as "one of the most significant heroines in our countrys cultural history"."Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale," he added.The actor and the producer are currently approaching leading actors and directors to come aboard the project. Deepika's next "Chhapaak" will release next year. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal and also features Vikrant Massey. PTI RB RB BKBK