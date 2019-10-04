Deeply regret statements of Turkey and Malaysia on Kashmir: India

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) India on Friday said it "deeply regrets" the statements of Turkey and Malaysia attacking New Delhi on the Kashmir issue, and termed it an internal matter. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has friendly ties with both the countries. He reiterated India's position that Pakistan had invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir and the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely its internal matter. Kumar called upon Ankara, which has issued several statements on Kashmir since August 6, to have a proper understanding of the situation in Kashmir before making further comments. "India and Turkey are friendly countries. We, therefore, deeply regret that since August 6, there have been repeated statements by the Turkish government on a matter completely internal to India. These statements are factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted," Kumar said. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, alleging that India had "invaded and occupied" Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue. Kumar said India and Malaysia have traditionally enjoyed good and friendly ties. "This relationship has been enhanced in recent years. We have noted the comment on Jammu and Kashmir by the prime minister of Malaysia. We deeply regret these comments since they are not based on facts," Kumar said. "Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such comments," he added. PTI PR AAR