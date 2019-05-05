Deeply shocked, angry at words used by PM for Rajiv Gandhi: Dikshit

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit Sunday expressed "shock and anger" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about Rajiv Gandhi, saying if politics is not repaired, future generations will "not forgive us".The former Delhi chief minister wrote tweets in English and Hindi to express her sentiments over the issue that has kicked up a controversy."Deeply shocked & angry at the words used by PM Modi for Shri #RajivGandhi. In 4 decades of my active political life, I have not witnessed this kind of political discourse. If we do not repair our politics, future generations will not forgive us for where we will have pushed India," she tweeted. At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi while attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi."Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said. PTI KND KJKJ