'Deepmala' dazzles Kedarnath shrine on eve of Diwali

Kedarnath, Nov 6 (PTI) A 'deepmala' dazzled the Kedarnath temple Tuesday as 5,100 earthen lamps were lit to decorate the Himalayan shrine on the eve of Diwali for the first time in its history.Named "Deepmala" (garland of earthen lamps), the programme, is being organised by the district administration and started at 6 pm, said Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal.5,100 'diyas' were lit together and arranged in rows around the temple and at all sacred spots close to it, he said.A similar programme will be held tomorrow too to mark the festival, he said.It is for the first time in the history of the famous temple that Diwali is being celebrated on such a grand scale, he said.Diwali for Kedarnath this year is even more special as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here tomorrow morning to offer prayers and review the progress of the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects. Security around the temple and its vicinity has been tightened in view of the PM's visit.Senior BJP leaders including party's Uttarakhand incharge Shyam Jaju, its state unit president Ajay Bhatt, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth have arrived here ahead of the PM's visit.The Prime Minister is likely to spend nearly two hours here on Diwali.