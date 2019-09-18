Def Min approves project on writing history of country's borders

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a first-of-its-kind project under which the history of the country's borders will be written, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.Singh held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Historical Research, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the Directorate General of Archives, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence here on Tuesday in this regard.The project will cover various aspects, including the tracing, making, unmaking and shifting of borders, the role of the security forces, of the borderland people, encompassing their ethnicity, culture and the socio-economic aspects of their lives.The project is expected to be completed within two years."The Defence Minister emphasised the importance of writing the history of the Indian borders, reiterating that it would provide a better understanding of the borders to the public in general and officials in particular," a statement issued by the ministry said.Singh also welcomed various suggestions and directed the officials to consult experts on the source material, broad contours, methodology and action plan required for completing the project expeditiously, the statement added. PTI PR RC