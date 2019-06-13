Def Minister Singh reviews Navy's preparation to deal with cyclone Vayu

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the Navy's preparedness along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast in view of cyclone Vayu, officials said.Senior Navy officials briefed Singh at a meeting in naval headquarters here during which he was apprised about various measures being taken by the force to deal with possible scenarios, they said.He was briefed about the ability and readiness of various assets of Western Naval Command (HQWNC) which were kept ready for deployment to the affected areas in case of requirement. "The Western Naval Command, Mumbai is closely monitoring the developing situation. Indian Navy ships Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at Mumbai have embarked with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and are ready to be deployed at short notice," the Navy said.In addition, 5,000 litres of drinking water is also being kept on board naval ships.Officials said seven naval aircraft and three helicopters are kept on standby for deployment. "Two diving and rescue teams and three medical teams are ready to render necessary assistance. Preparations have been undertaken to setup community kitchen at Dwarka and Porbandar," the Navy said. "Aircraft and helicopters will be deployed for the damage assessment and Search and Rescue operations as required," it said. The IMD said in a release issued at 5 pm Thursday that the cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the Saurashtra coast and affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during the next 12 hours. PTI MPB RT