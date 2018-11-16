Defence expo at Jaipur military station showcases hi-tech equipments

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Hi-tech and state-of-the-art defence equipments were displayed under a day-long defence exhibition at the Jaipur military station here on Friday.South Western Army commander Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson said that the aim of this expo was to showcase such equipments to users and stakeholders."We have tremendous potential within the country to produce state of the art equipment comparable with the best in the world. This first event of it's kind is the stepping stone for future events of much bigger magnitude," he said at the expo.Latest equipment from the fields of radars, simulators, unmanned aerial vehicles, electro optics, night vision devices and equipment related to security, crowd control, traffic control, communication surveillance, special forces, fire fighting, training, medical and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief were displayed in the expo.Firm from various parts of the country participated in the event.Units of the South Western Command also displayed its in-house ideas and innovations. PTI SDA DPB