Defence minister inducts 3 major artillery gun systems

Defence minister inducts three major artillery gun systemsDeolali (Maha), Nov 9 (PTI) Defence Minister NirmalaSitharaman Friday inducted three major artillery gun systems,including the M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and the K-9 Vajra, into the Army. The third gun system inducted is the 'Composite Gun Towing Vehicle' for towing some of the existing guns in service with the country, while K-9 Vajra is a self-propelled artillery gun.The induction ceremony here comes ahead of establishing the first regiment- each comprising of about18 guns- of the M777s and the Vajra by around mid next year, an official said.For procuring 145 M777s, India in November 2016 hadentered into a contract with the United States under the Foreign Military Sales programme for Rs 5,070 crore.The M777s, which have been used in operations in Iraqand Afghanistan, can be easily transported to high altitudeareas by helicopters. PTI VT NP SRY