Defence minister lauds combat capability of Central Command

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the headquarters of Central Command and 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre and laid wreaths at Smritika, the Central Command War Memorial in Lucknow Cantonment. Singh was given a comprehensive briefing by Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command on operational and administrative issues related to the central sector, an official release said. He expressed happiness and confidence in the combat capability and operational readiness of Central Command and satisfaction over the efforts being made by it to ensure welfare and administration of its soldiers and the veterans. During his visit to 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, he was taken around the training facilities. The defence minister witnessed a demonstration on a variety of training activities such as para sliding, rock climbing and martial arts. He later participated in a 'Bada Khana' with the troops where he interacted freely with the personnel posted at Lucknow and the recruits at the training centre. 'Bada Khana' (big feast) is organised in the army units and formations on special occasions. PTI SMI AAR