Defence Minister, service chiefs to interact with India's defence attaches

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs on Monday will interact with India's defence attaches in 42 countries during which the Pulwama terror attack and the overall security challenges facing the country are expected to figure prominently, official sources said.The two-day conclave of the defence attaches is taking place in the backdrop of soaring tensions between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.Days after the attack in which40 CRPF personnel were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces have been given free hand to respond to the strike. Islamabad said it will adequately respond to any action by New Delhi. "A range of issues, including situation along the border with Pakistan, will be discussed at the meeting. The government will also take feedback of the defence attaches on key security challenges," a military official said.India's defence attache to Pakistan and Afghanistan are also attending the conclave, sources said.The sources said the situation along India's border with China as well as geo-strategic issues relating to India's neighbourhood are also likely to figure in the conclave. PTI MPB HMB ANBANB