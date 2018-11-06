Defence minister to celebrate Diwali with Army troops in Arunachal forward posts

Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army troops deployed at forward posts inDibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said Tuesday.She will fly over the general area and visit Anini and Andrala Omkar forward posts and meet the troops there on Wednesday, Kohima-based Defence spokesman Col Chiranjit Konwer said.The high altitude post of Andrala Omkar is 35-40 km from the nearest road head, he said.Sitharaman would be briefed about the defence preparedness and infrastructure improvements by the Army and would also meet and interact with the families of soldiers who died in the line of duty, the spokesman added.Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane and other senior officials of the Army will accompany her during the entire visit. PTI UPL KK ZMN