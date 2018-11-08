Defence ministry enhances financial power of vice chiefs of armed forces by 5 times

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Defence Ministry has enhanced the financial powers of the three vice chiefs of the armed forces by five times, giving a fillip to procurement of arms and ammunition and upgrade of defence preparedness.In March, the vice chiefs were granted additional powers to carry out specific procurement to ensure operational preparedness. "The ministry has enhanced the financial powers of the three vice chiefs from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, thus effecting a five-time increase for augmenting procurement of arms and ammunition and upgrade of defence preparedness," Defence Ministry Spokesperson Col. Aman Anand told reporters on Thursday.A number of initiatives have been taken by the Defence Ministry in the recent past to simplify and streamline the procedures and decentralise the decision-making through delegation of powers. PTI VIT ZMN