Defence Ministry launches mobile app for Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) People can watch the highlights of this year's Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on a mobile application which has been launched by the Defence Ministry.The 'RDP INDIA 2019' app was launched on Saturday on the occasion of the 70th Republic day."It was extremely informative to the spectators witnessing the parade and was widely appreciated. The app also had the provision for live streaming of the parade," the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.India Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath -- the city's centrepiece boulevard -- in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.The app also had the provision for live streaming of the parade and contains information about it, including the order of the march, details of the tableaux presented by different states and ministries, cultural performances by children, fly past and names of recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2019, it said.According to the statement, this new initiative is in sync with the Digital India campaign of the government.The ministry said people who desire to know the theme and ideas depicted in the tableaux and also those who for some reason could not witness the parade or watch it on TV, can still download the app and gather all information about the event. PTI JTR NSD