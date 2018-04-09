DEFEXPO: Rolls-Royce to showcase power & propulsion solutions

Chennai, Apr 8(PTI): Rolls-Royce Power Systems today said it would showcase its full range of power and propulsion solutions to land and marine defence customers during the DEFEXPO 2018 scheduled to begin here later this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of DefExpo on April 12 which will project Indias defence manufacturing capabilities and showcase its potential to be a major exporter of military platforms. In a statement, Rolls-Royce said the focus would be on models of MTU EuroPowerPack developed for the third generation of Main Battle Tanks, MTU 16V 8000 and MTU 20V 4000 engines used in naval applications. Rolls-Royce would showcase a scale model of MT30 engine that integrates in marine gas turbine technology to provide efficiency and reliability. "We are excited to showcase our state-of-the-art propulsion systems and service solutions for both land and marine defence customers at this years DefExpo",Rolls-Royce Power Systems for MTU India, Director and CEO, Praveen Mohan. "MTU offers one of the widest and most modern and reliable engine portfolios in the sector. In India, MTU supports mission critical operations of the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy fleet through engines tailored to varied operational needs", he said. Some of the products on display include MTU Euro PowerPack, MTU 16V 8000, MTU 20V 4000, MTU 12V 4000 U83, MT30. "Rolls-Royce is a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions", Rolls-Royce, India and South Asia, President, Kishore Jayaraman said. "With India focused on capacity building in defence sector, we remain committed to support Indias self-reliance vision with our wide portfolio", he said. Rolls-Royce Power Division has been providing MTU brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles. The company has customers in more than 150 countries comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, it added. PTI VIJ APR