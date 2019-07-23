Defying ban, JNU students adorn campus walls with posters

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Tuesday marched through the campus and pasted posters on the walls in protest against the varsity's poster ban. The varsity administration had recently started a drive to remove posters from the walls of various buildings of the university. It had said the Executive Council of the varsity decided last year that it will follow the Delhi Prevention of Property Act, 2007.Defying the ban, the students pasted posters carrying poems of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz,quotes of B R Ambedkar and messages of 'Justice for Najeeb'--the JNU student who went missing in 2016. There were also posters displaying pictures of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.The JNUSU members said although the varsity security officials resisted their move, they went ahead in defiance of the orders. They also said that the security personnel recorded their act of pasting posters."There is oppression against us. We are inspired by the words of Bhagat Singh. They will send us to jail for this. What is the difference between the administration and the Britishers? Our walls are our libraries. We study on our walls. We will decorate our walls with our words," JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said. No immediate reaction was available from the varsity administration.P K Joshi, Director, Swachh JNU had last week warned the students against defying the poster ban. PTI SLB SRY