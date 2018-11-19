Degree alone not sufficient, become good human beings: Satya Pal Singh to students

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Minister Satya Pal Singh urged the students Monday to become good human beings, saying holding a degree alone is not sufficient. The Union minister of state for Human Resource Development, who is an alumnus of the varsity, was addressing students at the 95th convocation ceremony of the Delhi University. "In today's time, degree is not sufficient. Many people have degrees. Galat degree bhi le lete hain log (people also obtain degree certificates by unfair means). In the ancient times, there were no degrees but knowledge, science and wisdom," Singh said. "Degree can get you a job but it cannot enlighten the world," he said. Singh stressed that the aim of education is to move from "darkness towards light and from lies towards truth". "Our prime minister has said that by 2022, our country will be free of terrorism, poverty, casteism and communalism. It is not possible without the support of our youths and education. The aim of education is to make one a good human being. An educated person does not look at people through the prism of caste," he said. PTI SLB CK