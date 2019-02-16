scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Dehradun markets remain closed to pay homage to slain CRPF soldiers

Dehradun, Feb 16 (PTI) Markets remained closed in Dehradun on Saturday as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel, including two from Uttarakhand, killed in the Pulwama terror attack.The closure call given by Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was supported by more than 260 social organisations, Mandal official Vipin Nagaliya said.Petrol pumps in the city were also closed for five hours.However, medical stores were kept out of the ambit of the bandh, he said. PTI ALM DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos