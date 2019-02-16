Dehradun markets remain closed to pay homage to slain CRPF soldiers

Dehradun, Feb 16 (PTI) Markets remained closed in Dehradun on Saturday as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel, including two from Uttarakhand, killed in the Pulwama terror attack.The closure call given by Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was supported by more than 260 social organisations, Mandal official Vipin Nagaliya said.Petrol pumps in the city were also closed for five hours.However, medical stores were kept out of the ambit of the bandh, he said. PTI ALM DPBDPB