Delay in sitting of SC benches sets tongues wagging

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delay in sitting of benches headed by three senior most judges including the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court on Thursday set tongues wagging.Lawyers and litigants were seen rushing to Court number 1, Court number 2 and Court number 4 but they were told that sitting of the benches would be delayed.While the bench of court number 1, which is headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, sat at 12.15, the benches of court number 2 and 4 headed by justices A K Sikri and N V Ramana assembled at 11.30 AM and 11 AM respectively.The benches generally assemble at 10.30 am.Lawyers, litigants and journalists were seen waiting for proceedings to begin, wondering what was the cause for the delay."Is there some meeting going on among senior judges," one of them asked.Justice Sikri then came to the dais along with justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer and said he was unwell and doctor had advised him rest."Sorry, I came late. I was advised rest but I decided to come to the court. You people start thinking and rumours go around. The doctor said don't go but I said I will go for at least some time," Justice Sikri told the lawyers, who were anxiously waiting for pronouncement of verdict in Mumbai dance bar case.To this, Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was present in the court said, "We were all worried."On other hand, when the bench of CJI Gogoi assembled, senior advocate Indira Jaising who was in the queue to mention a matter for urgent listing tried to say something."First let us sit. Then say anything. You have started before even we sat properly," the Chief Justice said to which Jaising apologised.The CJI then asked Jaising to start her submission on listing of the matter.