'Deletion' of voters: Kejriwal, Vijay Goel face off on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Vijay Goel crossed swords Wednesday over alleged mass deletion of voters from the city's electoral list, with Delhi chief minister alleging that votes of Purvanchalis and traders were deleted at the behest of the BJP. Goel fired the first salvo, tweeting that the "lie" of the Arvind Kejriwal government on deletion of votes in Delhi was "exposed". "The lie of Arvind Kejriwal government is exposed. Stop misguiding Delhi people. Chief Electoral Officer report- names deleted due to death or change in address. The voter list does not maintain caste data," Goel tweeted in Hindi. The AAP chief hit back with a tweet: "Vijay ji we got list of deleted names by forcing the Election Commission. We are speaking on the basis of that list. The list is already with you because you people have got the names deleted. Count the surnames of Puravanchalis and Banias in the list." The Aam Aadmi Party leadership has been accusing the BJP of getting deleted over 30 lakh votes since Assembly elections in Delhi in 2015. The party leaders also alleged that most of the deleted names belonged to Purvanchali and Bania community in Delhi. Earlier this month, the two parties had locked horns over the issue with Kejriwal saying the traders community would not vote for the BJP because they were angry with the party. Goel had hit back charging that the AAP was "fooling" the Bania community in Delhi. PTI VIT CK